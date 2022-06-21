Akron Man Accused in Sherrodsville Post Office Robbery
Justin Bendo (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)
SHERRODSVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man has been arrested for the armed robbery of a Carroll County post office on Saturday.
46-year-old Justin Bendo was taken into custody on Monday.
Federal charges may also come into play.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says Bendo ordered the Sherrodsville postmaster to the ground Saturday morning.
Deputies say he had a gun, a machete and a “big knife”.
No word on what was taken.
Bendo has a criminal record that includes impersonating a federal agent in 2019.