Akron PD: 15-Year-Old Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting
April 2, 2024 8:40AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An officer-involved shooting sends a 15-year-old boy in Akron to the hospital Monday night.
The police department says an officer with nine years with the department shot the youth after they got a call from the area of Tonawanda and Newton Streets.
The call involved a person pulling out a gun and pointing it at houses.
The teen was shot once along Brittain Road.
BCI is investigating and there will be a separate internal investigation.
The teen has an injury that is not life threatening.
No other information was being provided.