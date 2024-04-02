News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Akron PD: 15-Year-Old Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting

By Jim Michaels
April 2, 2024 8:40AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An officer-involved shooting sends a 15-year-old boy in Akron to the hospital Monday night.

The police department says an officer with nine years with the department shot the youth after they got a call from the area of Tonawanda and Newton Streets.

The call involved a person pulling out a gun and pointing it at houses.

The teen was shot once along Brittain Road.

BCI is investigating and there will be a separate internal investigation.

The teen has an injury that is not life threatening.

No other information was being provided.

