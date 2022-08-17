News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Canton's Morning News with Pam Cook
5:30am - 10:00am

Akron PD: Crowd Interferes in Man’s Arrest Following Shooting

By Jim Michaels
August 17, 2022 5:25AM EDT
Share

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No additional arrests were made in Akron Monday night after police say a small but hostile crowd gathered around police officers making an arrest.

That forced them to do their work at another location.

Akron police say they were trying to arrest the 23-year-old man along Diagonal Road.

He had accompanied a 31-year-old man who was shot and injured earlier.

The 23-year-old possessed a concealed gun he was not allowed to have.

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
5

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire