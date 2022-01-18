Akron Police: 11-Year-Old Missing Endangered Child Recovered in Alliance
11-year-old I'Labeth Olesky of Akron, as seen exiting Alliance Walmart store on Jan. 15, 2022. (Courtesy Akron police)
An 11-year-old girl who left her Akron home Friday night has been safely recovered by Alliance police.
That happened not long after police released images of I’Labeth Olesky as seen with two individuals at the Alliance Walmart store.
She left home without permission.
There’s no word on anyone being charged in the incident.