UPDATE: Man Who Triggered Amber Alert, Accused of Shooting Son’s Mother, Arrested

Jose Castro (Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 4-year-old Akron boy is safe and his 24-year-old father is sitting in jail, charged with felonious assault for shooting the mother of his child, then taking off with the youngster, triggering an Amber Alert Monday night.

Jose Castro was arrested early Tuesday morning in Cleveland, according to Akron police.

They were initially called to a house on Tulip Street where they found the female victim shot several times and unresponsive.

She is in critical condition.

After driving off with his son, police say a relative brought the youngster to the police station later in the evening.