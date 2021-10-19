      Weather Alert

Akron Police Seek Phone-Messaging Bank Robber

Jim Michaels
Oct 19, 2021 @ 8:20am
Courtesy Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police and the FBI continue investigating a bank robbery in the Rubber City on Friday.

The Chase Bank in the 1800 block of Brittain Road was hit just before 10 that morning.

The robber typed a message in his phone, demanding money.

Police say no gun was seen, but the robber kept putting his hand in his shirt pocket as if he had one.

Suspect Description per Akron police

The suspect was described as a black male, between 18-25-years-old, and approximately 6 feet tall.

He had a slender build with and tattoo on his face.

The suspect was wearing a navy blue jacket and black pants.

He has a rose tattoo over his right eye and another tattoo over the left eye.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

For the Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.

