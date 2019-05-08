All Star Game Ambassadors Named For Tribe

Some of the biggest names in Cleveland baseball history are welcoming fans from around the world to The Land this summer for MLB All-Star Week. Francisco Lindor, Jim Thome and Sandy Alomar Jr. were named the official 2019 MLB All-Star Ambassadors during a surprise pick-up game at Progressive Field with local youth baseball and softball players.

Alomar, Lindor and Thome will represent the hometown team in a variety of community and promotional efforts over the next two months leading up to and during All-Star Week in Cleveland. Fans can expect to see the two legends and starting shortstop at numerous All-Star activities, including:

– Legacy Project dedications in the community.

– Events at Progressive Field like All-Star Sunday.

PLAY BALL PARK , the world’s biggest and most playable baseball & softball festival.

Fans can also see the Cleveland trio in an array of All-Star marketing such as outdoor signage, event displays, traditional and social media and promotional materials, while some fans will even be able to bring home a miniature version of Lindor. The first 3,000 fans to arrive at PLAY BALL PARK on its Opening Day of Friday, July 5, will receive a limited edition miniature Francisco Lindor bobblehead. Specially priced tickets for families, military members, first responders and other various groups to the indoor section of PLAY BALL PARK are available now and can be purchased at AllStarGame.com . Mastercard, preferred by Major League Baseball, is an accepted form of payment. Access to the outdoor section of PLAY BALL PARK on Malls B and C are completely free.

Lindor joins a distinguished list of MLB stars who served as All-Star Ambassadors while playing for the host club including Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton, Torii Hunter, Derek Jeter, Albert Pujols, Justin Upton and David Wright. A three-time American League All-Star, Lindor was the Indians’ first selection in the 2011 draft and eighth overall. He played in the All-Star Futures Game from 2012-14 and went on to make his Major League debut on June 14, 2015 against the Detroit Tigers. In his first season as an All-Star in 2016, Lindor was a Gold Glove winner. The following year, he won the Silver Slugger award.

Sandy Alomar Jr’s arrival in Cleveland sparked a turning point in Indians baseball history. Originally signed by the Padres, Alomar was traded to the Indians after the 1989 season. He spent the next 11 seasons as catcher with the Indians from 1990-2000. He earned both the 1990 American League Rookie of the Year and the Rawlings Gold Glove Award that same season. A six-time All-Star selection, Sandy’s home run in the 1997 All-Star Game played at Jacobs Field earned him the All-Star Game MVP Award, the only Tribe member to ever garner the honors. In the summer of 2009, Alomar became the 33rd player inducted into the Cleveland Indians Hall of Fame. His 950 games caught are the third-highest total in the history of the Indians organization. Alomar appeared in 49 Postseason games with the Indians. Now in his 10th season on the Indians coaching staff, Alomar coaches first base and also instructs and mentors the Indians catchers.

Thome, a first-ballot selection to the National Baseball Hall of Fame last year, was a major contributor in Cleveland’s baseball renaissance in the 1990s. Currently a Chicago White Sox Special Assistant and MLB Network Studio Analyst, Thome quickly ascended to the Major Leagues in 1991 after being drafted by Cleveland in the 13th round two years earlier. Not only did he become a fan favorite, he became one of the greatest power hitters Cleveland and Major League Baseball has ever seen. As an Indians slugger, he was a member of six American League Central Division champion clubs, appearing in 55 Postseason games from 1995-2001. He finished his career as the franchise’s all-time leader in career home runs (337), walks (1,008) and ranks second in club history in career RBI (937). He also holds two of the top three single-season home run marks in franchise history, including the club-record 52 in 2002. His playing career included a combined 22 seasons for the Indians, Phillies, White Sox, Dodgers, Twins and Orioles. He became the second Indians player to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot (Bob Feller was the first). Thome is a member of the 600-home run club, ranking eighth on the all-time list, while his 1,747 walks rank seventh all-time.

In the 25th anniversary season of Progressive Field, the 2019 Midsummer Classic will join the All-Star Games of 1935, 1954, 1963, 1981 and 1997 as those played in the city of Cleveland. The Indians will become the first franchise to host the All-Star Game on six occasions, while the city of Cleveland will be the third city overall, and first single-team city, to host Baseball’s summer showcase at least six times.

MLB All-Star Week includes the 90th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Progressive Field (July 9th),Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 8th), All-Star Sunday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (July 7th), PLAY BALL PARK at the Malls and Huntington Convention Center (July 5th-9th), plus a lineup of additional events taking place throughout The Land.