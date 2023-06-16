Alliance FD Evacuates Residents, Industrial Businesses for Gas Leak

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2001, file photo, a gas supply line is seen in St. Albans, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Alliance firefighters had to deal with a natural gas leak on Wednesday afternoon.

A road construction crew hit a Dominion Energy Ohio gas line at the dead end of McCrea Street SW off Sawburg Avenue.

Apartment units and three nearby industrial businesses were evacuated.

The department decided to have residents of the McCrea Manor Nursing Home shelter in place as they continued to monitor the air inside.

The fire department shut down the facility’s HVAC units.

Dominion contained the leak by Wednesday evening.