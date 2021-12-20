Alliance Man Arrested in Cold Case Disappearance, Killing
Courtesy Portage County Sheriff's Office
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 51-year-old Alliance man has been indicted on aggravated murder charges in the disappearance of 17-year-old Glenna White of Alliance back in 2009.
Robert Moore was arrested Friday at his Watson Avenue home.
The 17-year-old remains on the state’s endangered missing list.
But local and federal investigators believe she was killed by Moore after he raped her and she demanded to be returned home.
Moore was indicted in Mahoning County because it’s believed the crime took place at Moore’s former home in Smith Township.