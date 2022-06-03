      Weather Alert

Alliance Man Faces New Trial After Mixed Murder Verdict

Jim Michaels
Jun 3, 2022 @ 4:59am
Courtesy Portage County Sheriff's Office

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A mixed verdict in a cold case trial that sounds good for the defendant, but he’s not off the hook yet.

52-year-old Robert Moore of Alliance was acquitted on the more serious charges of aggravated murder in the death of 17-year-old Glenna Jean White back in 2009.

But they deadlocked on a lesser “murder” charge.

That means Moore still faces that charge and prosecutors say there will be another trial.

He’s accused of killing the teen in Smith Township in Mahoning County after agreeing to take her home from his house.

The trial began last week.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Sobriety Checkpoints in Massillon on Saturday
MPD: Massillon Man Shot City Woman Over Weekend
Stark Gas Prices Take Another Leap, New Record Highs All Over
Regula: Route 30 Extension Project Facing Important Deadlines
Connect With Us Listen To Us On