Alliance Man Faces New Trial After Mixed Murder Verdict
Courtesy Portage County Sheriff's Office
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A mixed verdict in a cold case trial that sounds good for the defendant, but he’s not off the hook yet.
52-year-old Robert Moore of Alliance was acquitted on the more serious charges of aggravated murder in the death of 17-year-old Glenna Jean White back in 2009.
But they deadlocked on a lesser “murder” charge.
That means Moore still faces that charge and prosecutors say there will be another trial.
He’s accused of killing the teen in Smith Township in Mahoning County after agreeing to take her home from his house.
The trial began last week.