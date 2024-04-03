Alliance Man Sentenced to 7+ Years in Traffic Death of Sebring’s Virginia Graham

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 35-year-old Alliance man who was driving drunk and speeding when he killed a Beloit woman last June will do seven to ten-and-a-half years in prison.

Undray Benefield pleaded no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges in Stark County Common Pleas Court on Monday and was immediately sentenced.

Alliance police say Benefield drove through the red light at East State Street and South Seneca Avenue, slamming into a car driven by 85-year-old Virginia Graham.

The force of the impact pushed her car into a pole.

Police say Benefield was driving at 70 miles an hour.