Alliance Mayor to Leave Office Early

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A leadership change is coming to Alliance.

it’s just happening a little sooner than anticipated.

Mayor Alan Andreanni announced Monday that he will step down on August 1, having led the city since 2012.

Per city ordinance, the council president will take over for five days.

Then presumed next-Mayor Andy Grove will be appointed to take office.

The Republican Grove has no challenger in November.

Andreanni has served in city government for 20 years, first as a council member.