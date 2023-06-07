News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Alliance Mayor to Leave Office Early

By Jim Michaels
June 7, 2023 8:42AM EDT
Share
Alliance Mayor to Leave Office Early
Courtesy Alliance police.

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A leadership change is coming to Alliance.

it’s just happening a little sooner than anticipated.

Mayor Alan Andreanni announced Monday that he will step down on August 1, having led the city since 2012.

Per city ordinance, the council president will take over for five days.

Then presumed next-Mayor Andy Grove will be appointed to take office.

The Republican Grove has no challenger in November.

Andreanni has served in city government for 20 years, first as a council member.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Drug Bust: $1M in Cash Taken, Drugs Seized, Arrest Made
3

Standoff With Suicidal Canton Man Ends Peacefully
4

Bigfoot! Loch Ness Monster! Mothman! Monster Fest is Coming to Downtown Canton!
5

Stark Woman Killed, Two Other Locals Seriously Injured in SW Ohio Crash