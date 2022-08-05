News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Also, Big Back-to-School Shopping Weekend

By Jim Michaels
August 5, 2022 10:27AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hall of Fame Enshrinement events and back-to-school shopping.

Those are the major activities for area residents, especially since this is “No Sales Tax Weekend”.

Through Sunday in Ohio, clothing items at $75 or less and school supplies that cost $20 or less can be purchased without the addition of the state and county sales tax.

Classes start in many Stark County districts the week of August 14.

