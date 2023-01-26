Announcement: Benson to be Home for 2 USFL Teams This Spring

Hall of Fame Village President and CEO Michael Crawford at the Constellation Center for Excellence, announcing the USFL's plans for 2023. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No more football in two-and-a-half weeks.

But wait a minute, this is Canton Ohio.

So it’s appropriate that the fledgling USFL is spreading its wings beyond Birmingham Alabama for its second season.

The spring football league is naming Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as one of three sites for its home games this season.

The stadium will host the Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Jersey Generals.

In fact, the two “home” teams play each other on April 23 for the season opener.

Other “home” fields are Birmingham and Memphis.

Ticketmaster is already taking pre-registration for game tickets.

Tom Benson will continue to host a playoff game and the championship game.