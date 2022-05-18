      Weather Alert

Another Day, Same Story: New Records Set for Gasoline Prices

Jim Michaels
May 18, 2022 @ 5:54am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More record-setting high gasoline prices on Wednesday.

The AAA average price in Stark County Wednesday morning is up to $4.46 a gallon.

Remember last year at this time?

We were complaining about the $2.81 average price.

The statewide average price is up to $4.45; nationally, it’s $4.57.

GasBuddy shows a few price leaders in the immediate Canton area dropping down as low as $4.39.9.

But $4.49.9 is the prevailing price.

