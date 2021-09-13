      Weather Alert

Apply Now: Second Helping of Pandemic Assistance for Canton Small Businesses

Jim Michaels
Sep 13, 2021 @ 6:25am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Small businesses in Canton can begin applying for additional pandemic help starting on Monday, but the window closes in a week.

The city has set aside $1.15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for businesses that employ 50 or fewer people.

Grants will be up to $25,000.

The program is being administered again by the Economic and Community Development Institute.

Here’s a portion of the press release from the city:

Organizations interested in applying for this program may submit their application through the City of Canton’s website at www.cantonohio.gov starting at 8:00 AM on Monday, September 13, 2021 through 5:00 PM on Monday, September 20, 2021.

In order to accommodate potential applicants unable to access electronic materials, applicants should contact Denise Hicks, [email protected], at ECDI to access hard copy materials and discuss the related submission of those materials.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Two Canton Brothers Accused of Attacking, Shooting Man at Drive-Thru
Accused Akron Killer Arrested in Plain
Three Killed in Separate Motorcycle Crashes in Summit, State Holiday Death Count at 13
Bicyclist Run Down, Killed in Akron
Connect With Us Listen To Us On