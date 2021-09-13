Apply Now: Second Helping of Pandemic Assistance for Canton Small Businesses
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Small businesses in Canton can begin applying for additional pandemic help starting on Monday, but the window closes in a week.
The city has set aside $1.15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for businesses that employ 50 or fewer people.
Grants will be up to $25,000.
The program is being administered again by the Economic and Community Development Institute.
Here’s a portion of the press release from the city:
Organizations interested in applying for this program may submit their application through the City of Canton’s website at www.cantonohio.gov starting at 8:00 AM on Monday, September 13, 2021 through 5:00 PM on Monday, September 20, 2021.
In order to accommodate potential applicants unable to access electronic materials, applicants should contact Denise Hicks, [email protected], at ECDI to access hard copy materials and discuss the related submission of those materials.