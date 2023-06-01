Arrest Made in I-76 Road Rage Shooting Death of Akron Man
June 1, 2023 8:24AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Norton Police Department has identified, and a U.S. Marshal Service Task Force arrested, a Columbus man.
This, in connection with the brazen road rage shooting death of an Akron man two weeks ago.
30-year-old Dacarrei Kinard was arrested without incident Wednesday morning.
He was identified after police said they had viewed video images of the incident and spoken to witnesses.
40-year-old George Jensen was shot twice by a man sticking his arm out the window of a car on Eastbound I-76 in Norton.
Jensen died 20 minutes later after his car slammed into a bridge support.
Witnesses say the two cars were involved in a road rage incident at the time.