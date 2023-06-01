News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Arrest Made in I-76 Road Rage Shooting Death of Akron Man

By Jim Michaels
June 1, 2023 8:24AM EDT
George Jensen. (Courtesy GoFundMe)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Norton Police Department has identified, and a U.S. Marshal Service Task Force arrested, a Columbus man.

This, in connection with the brazen road rage shooting death of an Akron man two weeks ago.

30-year-old Dacarrei Kinard was arrested without incident Wednesday morning.

He was identified after police said they had viewed video images of the incident and spoken to witnesses.

40-year-old George Jensen was shot twice by a man sticking his arm out the window of a car on Eastbound I-76 in Norton.

Jensen died 20 minutes later after his car slammed into a bridge support.

Witnesses say the two cars were involved in a road rage incident at the time.

