Baker Has Successful Shoulder Surgery

Kenny Roda
Jan 19, 2022 @ 6:37pm
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 17: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns talks with a trainer in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

(official Browns release)

Baker Mayfield update from team spokesperson:

Browns QB Baker Mayfield underwent successful surgery today to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.  The surgery was performed by Dr. Orr Limpisvasti in Los Angles and the likely time period for a full recovery is 4-6 months. We anticipate Baker beginning light throwing in April. He should be able to participate in the off-season program on limited basis while a full recovery is expected by the start of training camp.

