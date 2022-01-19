Baker Has Successful Shoulder Surgery
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 17: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns talks with a trainer in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
(official Browns release)
Baker Mayfield update from team spokesperson:
Browns QB Baker Mayfield underwent successful surgery today to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. The surgery was performed by Dr. Orr Limpisvasti in Los Angles and the likely time period for a full recovery is 4-6 months. We anticipate Baker beginning light throwing in April. He should be able to participate in the off-season program on limited basis while a full recovery is expected by the start of training camp.