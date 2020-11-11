Baker’s Back And OBJ Has Surgery
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after an NFL football game against the New York Jets Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Browns won 23-3. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to practice on Wednesday after being placed on the Covid-19 Reserve list Saturday for being in close contact with a member of the Browns organization who had tested positive for the Coronvirus.
Mayfield had to test negative while be isolated from his teammates in order to come back and practice on Wednesday. If there are no other setbacks, he should start for the Browns this Sunday at home against the Texans. You can hear that game right here on News-Talk 1480 WHBC at 1pm.
In other Browns news, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had successful surgery on his torn left anterior cruciate ligament on Tuesday. While his 2020 season is over, OBJ is expected to recovery fully, and be ready for the 2021 season.