Ballet Accepting Pet Blanket, Towel Donations
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Ballet is stepping up to keep our furry friends warm this winter.
They are taking donations of towels and blankets at the Canton Museum of Art in the 1000 block of Market Ave N In canton and five other locations.
The donations will be turned over to pet rescue organizations.
Additional drop off locations are:
North Canton Public Library
185 North Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
Stark County Emergency Veterinary Clinic
4303 Whipple Ave NW
Canton, OH 44718
Always open
Massillon Museum
121 Lincoln Way East
Massillon, OH 44646
Tuesday – Saturday 9:30 am – 5 pm
Alterclinic Animal Care
2302 Fulton Road NW
Canton, OH 44709
M-Tu Th-F 9 am – 3:30 pm
Pet Supplies Plus
4944 Portage St. NW
Jackson Township
9 am – 9 pm