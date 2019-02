Per Tribe beat reporter Paul Hoynes, the Indians lost another arbitration case to starting pitcher Trevor Bauer.

For the second consecutive year Bauer won his case against the Tribe, as the 28 year old right-hander will make $13 million dollars for the 2019 season, $2 million more than the Indians were offering.

Bauer finished 12-6 last year with a 2.21 earned run average.