BCI Not Confirming, But Residents Say Dozens of Remains Removed from Akron Church
Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – local residents tell Cleveland TV stations that agents removed dozens of cremated remains from a church building in Akron.
There’s no confirmation of that from BCI, whose agents were there Tuesday.
The AG’s office did confirm that their work was related to the investigation of Shawn Hardin.
He faces charges in Toledo, accused of performing funeral services without a license.
Hardin was at one time pastor of that Akron church on East Buchtel Avenue.