Big Fire Among 2 Fought by CFD on Sunday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Flames coming from every window on every floor”.

That’s what the Canton Fire Department says they faced as they knocked down a house fire on 6th Street NW just east of Fulton Road on Sunday morning.

They later learned the house was unoccupied.

It will be torn down now.

And later that same day, it’s fortunate that an occupied home was unoccupied at the time of a fire.

That fire on Cook Avenue SW which is between Shorb Avenue and the city’s creekside park system.

The fire started upstairs.

the American Red Cross is assisting.

No cause for either.