Big Plans For Route 30 Corridor

(WHBC) – Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula has big plans for the U.S. Route 30 corridor.

“We’re working with Kirk Schuring to get the Route 30 corridor to become an energy corridor,” the commissioner said on Canton’s Morning News.

“The only other energy corridor in the United States is in Houston, Texas.”

Regula says with all the oil and gas activity happening in the Utica and Marcellus shale now’s the time to make Route 30 an energy corridor in the Stark, Columbiana and Carroll County region.

He says the county has applied for a $54 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for improvements to Route 30 from Trump Avenue to Route 44.

Regula thanks Congressman Anthony Gonzalez for sending a letter to the transportation secretary, requesting the funding.

Gonzalez says the improvement project would significantly improve highway safety in Northeast Ohio for both trucks and commuters.

And the increased capacity for commerce would help to generate jobs and bring business to the state.