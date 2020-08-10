Reports Say Big Ten To Cancel 2020 Football Season, Big Ten Responds

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren addresses the media in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 12, 2020, after it was announced that the remainder of the Big Ten Conference men's basketball tournament will be cancelled. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Amid the expectations that the Big Ten has voted to cancel it’s 2020 football season per the Detroit Free Press and the Dan Patrick radio show, a Big Ten spokesman rebutted that by saying, “No vote has been held by our presidents and chancellors.”
Sources have told the Detroit Free Press and the Dan Patrick radio show, by a vote of 12-2 from the school’s presidents, the Big Ten conference has decided to cancel the college football season due to health concerns from the coronavirus. All other fall sports are expected to be canceled as well.
Sources told the Detroit Free Press that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, is repeatedly considering a Spring 2021 football season, but no official comment or decision has been made on that.
A formal announcement is expected Tuesday, if not sooner.
The Big Ten would become the become the first “Power 5” conference to cancel it’s season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week the Mid American Conference became the first FBS conference to cancel it’s football season and all fall sports, with the hopes off playing football in the spring of 2021.
If there was a season, Ohio State was to open it’s revamped 10 game conference only schedule on September 3rd against Illionis.
No official word has come yet from Ohio State or the Big Ten Conference.
