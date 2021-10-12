Bill Requiring High School Financial Literacy Classes Awaits Governor’s Signature
(Adobe Stock)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – So much of the adult population is living paycheck-to-paycheck.
So it’s hoped that financial literacy classes expected to be taught soon in Ohio’s schools will be helpful.
Senate Bill 1 which is sitting on the governor’s desk requires that the freshman class of the ’22-’23 school year be the first to take a half-credit in financial literacy before graduating.
Tacked onto the bill is a fix for finding substitute teachers.
It continues a pandemic-begun loosening of the requirement for a four-year degree.