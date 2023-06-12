Bond Set at $1 Million in Alliance Homicide
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 71-year-old Alliance man was arraigned on an aggravated murder charge in Alliance Municipal Court on Friday.
His bond was set at a million dollars.
Alliance police say Bobby Bradford was at the shooting scene on North Mechanic Avenue near Prospect Street when officers arrived Thursday afternoon.
The victim 49-year-old Chris Blue of Alliance had been shot four times.
Police say Bradford came to the boarding house where Blue lived to confront him about a member of Bradford’s family.
He pulled out a .38 special from his pants pocket and began firing.