Bond Set at $1 Million in Alliance Homicide

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 71-year-old Alliance man was arraigned on an aggravated murder charge in Alliance Municipal Court on Friday.

His bond was set at a million dollars.

Alliance police say Bobby Bradford was at the shooting scene on North Mechanic Avenue near Prospect Street when officers arrived Thursday afternoon.

The victim 49-year-old Chris Blue of Alliance had been shot four times.

Police say Bradford came to the boarding house where Blue lived to confront him about a member of Bradford’s family.

He pulled out a .38 special from his pants pocket and began firing.