Bridge Project Closing Road For Months

(WHBC) – A bridge project on the southwest side of Canton means a lengthy road closure for drivers in the area.

Stark County Engineer Keith Bennett says work the Gambrinus Avenue Bridge, south of the Marathon plant, is being rehabbed.

“We’re replacing the steel beams and concrete deck and some other miscellaneous work.”

He says the project got underway on Monday, with the contractor closing the road, and the road will remain closed in that area for a scheduled 210 days.

He says a detour utilizing Shepler Church Avenue, Harrison Avenue SW and 17th Street SW is posted.