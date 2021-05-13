Browns 2021 Schedule

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates as he walks off the field following a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns announce 2021 schedule
The Browns will play in multiple primetime games and open the season against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs
2021 Cleveland Browns Schedule
PRESEASON
Week 1 – TBD – at Jacksonville Jaguars – TBD/News 5 Cleveland
Week 2 – TBD – New York Giants – TBD/News 5 Cleveland
Week 3 – Sunday, Aug. 29 – at Atlanta Falcons – 8:00 p.m./NBC
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1: Sept. 12 – at Kansas City Chiefs – 4:25 p.m./CBS
Week 2: Sept. 19 – Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 3: Sept. 26 – Chicago Bears – 1:00 p.m./FOX
Week 4: Oct. 3 – at Minnesota Vikings – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 5: Oct. 10 – at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 p.m./CBS
Week 6: Oct. 17 – Arizona Cardinals – 4:05 p.m./FOX
Week 7: Oct. 21 (Thu) – Denver Broncos – 8:20 p.m./ FOX-NFLN-Amazon
Week 8: Oct. 31 – Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 9: Nov. 7 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 10: Nov. 14 – at New England Patriots – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 11: Nov. 21 – Detroit Lions – 1:00 p.m./FOX
Week 12: Nov. 28 – at Baltimore Ravens – 8:20 p.m./NBC
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: Dec. 12 – Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 15: Dec. 18 or 19 – Las Vegas Raiders – TBD/TBD
Week 16: Dec. 25 – at Green Bay – 4:30 p.m.- FOX-NFLN-Amazon
Week 17: Jan. 3 (Mon) – at Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:15 p.m./ESPN
Week 18: Jan 9 – Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 TBD