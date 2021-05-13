      Breaking News
Governor Pulls Off Mask, Other Requirements in 3 Weeks, Offers Vaccine Enticements

Browns 2021 Schedule

Kenny Roda
May 12, 2021 @ 8:31pm
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates as he walks off the field following a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Cleveland Browns announce 2021 schedule

The Browns will play in multiple primetime games and open the season against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

2021 Cleveland Browns Schedule

 

 

PRESEASON

Week 1 – TBD – at Jacksonville Jaguars – TBD/News 5 Cleveland

Week 2 – TBD – New York Giants – TBD/News 5 Cleveland

Week 3 – Sunday, Aug. 29 – at Atlanta Falcons – 8:00 p.m./NBC

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sept. 12 – at Kansas City Chiefs – 4:25 p.m./CBS

Week 2: Sept. 19 – Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 3: Sept. 26 – Chicago Bears – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 4: Oct. 3 – at Minnesota Vikings – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 5: Oct. 10 – at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 p.m./CBS

Week 6: Oct. 17 – Arizona Cardinals – 4:05 p.m./FOX

Week 7: Oct. 21 (Thu) – Denver Broncos – 8:20 p.m./ FOX-NFLN-Amazon

Week 8: Oct. 31 – Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 9: Nov. 7 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 10: Nov. 14 – at New England Patriots – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 11: Nov. 21 – Detroit Lions – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 12: Nov. 28 – at Baltimore Ravens – 8:20 p.m./NBC

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: Dec. 12 – Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 15: Dec. 18 or 19 – Las Vegas Raiders – TBD/TBD

Week 16: Dec. 25 – at Green Bay – 4:30 p.m.- FOX-NFLN-Amazon

Week 17: Jan. 3 (Mon) – at Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:15 p.m./ESPN

Week 18: Jan 9 – Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 TBD

 

TAGS
Baltimore Ravens Cleveland Browns Green Bay Packers Kansas City Chiefs NFL Pittsburgh Steelers
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Man Arrested on Rape Charge, Victim is Young Child
A Glass Bottom Bridge - and it shatters! Check out the stomach turning incident HERE
Local Restaurants Closing 1 to 2 Days a Week, Even Closing, Amid Labor Shortage
More Vaccination Clinics Set up in Stark County - STARTING MONDAY