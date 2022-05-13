      Weather Alert

Browns 2022 Schedule Is Here

Kenny Roda
May 12, 2022 @ 10:46pm
CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

2022 Cleveland Browns Schedule

 

PRESEASON

Week 1 – Aug. 12 (Fri) – at Jacksonville Jaguars – 7:00 p.m./News 5 Cleveland

Week 2 – Aug. 21  Philadelphia Eagles – 1:00 p.m./News 5 Cleveland

Week 3 – Aug. 27 (Sat)  Chicago Bears – 7:00 p.m./ News 5 Cleveland

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sept. 11 – at Carolina Panthers – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 2: Sept. 18 – New York Jets – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 3: Sept. 22 (Thu) – Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:15 p.m./Prime Video

Week 4: Oct. 2 – at Atlanta Falcons – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 5: Oct. 9 – Los Angeles Chargers – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 6: Oct. 16 – New England Patriots – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 7: Oct. 23 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 p.m./ CBS

Week 8: Oct. 31 (Mon) – Cincinnati Bengals – 8:15 p.m./ESPN

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 13 – at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 11: Nov. 20 – at Buffalo Bills – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 12: Nov. 27 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 13: Dec. 4 – at Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 14: Dec. 11 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 15: Dec. 17 or 18 – Baltimore Ravens – TBD/TBD

Week 16: Dec. 24 (Sat) – New Orleans Saints – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 17: Jan. 1 – at Washington Commanders – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 18: Jan 7 or 8 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – TBD/TBD

Sunday night games in Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 subject to change; Week 18 TBD

TAGS
Bengals Cleveland Browns Ravens Steelers
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Second Arrest Made in Latest Canton Killing
Scooters Bring Along a Few Employees Too
More Big Changes on Route 62 Come Monday Night
Take a Look at Thurman Munson's New Renovations
Connect With Us Listen To Us On