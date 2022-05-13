Browns 2022 Schedule Is Here
CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
2022 Cleveland Browns Schedule
PRESEASON
Week 1 – Aug. 12 (Fri) – at Jacksonville Jaguars – 7:00 p.m./News 5 Cleveland
Week 2 – Aug. 21 – Philadelphia Eagles – 1:00 p.m./News 5 Cleveland
Week 3 – Aug. 27 (Sat) – Chicago Bears – 7:00 p.m./ News 5 Cleveland
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1: Sept. 11 – at Carolina Panthers – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 2: Sept. 18 – New York Jets – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 3: Sept. 22 (Thu) – Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:15 p.m./Prime Video
Week 4: Oct. 2 – at Atlanta Falcons – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 5: Oct. 9 – Los Angeles Chargers – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 6: Oct. 16 – New England Patriots – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 7: Oct. 23 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 p.m./ CBS
Week 8: Oct. 31 (Mon) – Cincinnati Bengals – 8:15 p.m./ESPN
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: Nov. 13 – at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 11: Nov. 20 – at Buffalo Bills – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 12: Nov. 27 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1:00 p.m./FOX
Week 13: Dec. 4 – at Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 14: Dec. 11 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 15: Dec. 17 or 18 – Baltimore Ravens – TBD/TBD
Week 16: Dec. 24 (Sat) – New Orleans Saints – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 17: Jan. 1 – at Washington Commanders – 1:00 p.m./FOX
Week 18: Jan 7 or 8 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – TBD/TBD
Sunday night games in Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 subject to change; Week 18 TBD