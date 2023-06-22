Browns 2023 Training Camp Schedule

CINCINNATI, OHIO – NOVEMBER 07: A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

2023 Cleveland Browns Training Camp Offers Eight Free Open Practices, Kicking off August 1 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Browns season ticket members granted special 48-hour window (July 11-12) to secure tickets

ahead of public availability on July 13

BEREA, Ohio – The 2023 Cleveland Browns Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea presents eight free open practices for fans. All sessions available to fans, beginning on Tuesday, August 1, will start at approximately 2 p.m. ET with gates opening one hour beforehand.

“Our passionate fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the season, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus,” said Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media Brent Rossi. “Our primary goal is to craft extraordinary experiences and unforgettable moments for our fans. Training camp offers a unique atmosphere where we can deliver these remarkable opportunities, setting the stage for an unforgettable 2023 season.”

This year, the Browns will introduce an innovative training camp setup that further reinforces their unwavering dedication to providing Browns season ticket members and fans with a captivating and immersive experience during all open practices. Complementing fan-favorite engagements from past years – the Puppy Pound, presented by Sugardale; the 40-yard dash, presented by CrossCountry Mortgage; Browns Pro Shop with training-camp exclusive items, featuring the new dawg logo; Aramark food and beverage snack shacks; and more – the Browns have upgraded several elements unique to 2023 training camp. Alongside amplified interactive attractions on-site and the introduction of distinctive hospitality areas, there will be various food trucks encompassing the area—showcasing and supporting local businesses.

Tickets will be available to the public on Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m. ET. Browns season ticket members once again will receive a special 48-hour window to reserve their tickets to training camp practices, starting on Tuesday, July 11.

To enhance fan experience, training camp will also feature a series of theme days, highlighting local groups, organizations, and fans providing fun and specialized activities for the whole family. Scheduled themes include:

Youth Football/Flag Football – Tuesday, August 1

– Tuesday, August 1 Throwback – Sunday, August 6

– Sunday, August 6 Superheroes – Monday, August 7

– Monday, August 7 Stay in the Game – Wednesday, August 9

– Wednesday, August 9 Browns Backers – Sunday, August 20

– Sunday, August 20 Military Appreciation – Tuesday, August 22

– Tuesday, August 22 Barks & Bites – Wednesday, August 23

– Wednesday, August 23 Browns Give Back – Thursday, August 24

Each account can register for up to four tickets to an individual session. Similar to past training camps and home games at Cleveland Browns Stadium, printed tickets will not be available this year.

Fans can download the Browns Mobile App for up-to-date information and compelling stories throughout the year. The Browns Mobile App will offer fans important updates prior to each training camp session, including weather and activation elements specific to that date. Fans are encouraged to download the app, create a profile and enable notifications to receive all pertinent training camp details as soon as they are available.

Local youth and high school football teams are also invited to contact the Browns Community Relations department ([email protected], 440-891-5000) for information on exclusive ticket and engagement opportunities during training camp, including the return of the “Bring the Dawgs Out.” Launched in 2019, the program invites youth and high school football programs onto the field to greet Browns players and coaches as they head out to practice.

During the 2023 Browns training camp, the team will be implementing the NFL Clear Bag policy, matching its protocols for all games at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Visit NFL.com/allclear for specifications on permitted/prohibited bags.

Fans will enter training camp practices from the Beech Street entrance located on the south side of the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Information on parking will be shared with fans when receiving tickets to their respective sessions.

Due to space constraints, fans will be unable to remain onsite in the event inclement weather causes the team’s practice to move indoors. Through the Browns Mobile App and social media platforms, the team will notify ticketholders as soon as possible if a session will be hosted inside the fieldhouse.

2023 Browns training camp schedule :

DATE TIME (ET) DATE TIME (ET) Tuesday, Aug. 1 2 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 11 P1: vs. Washington Wednesday, Aug. 2 No practice 7:30 p.m. ET, News 5 Thursday, Aug. 3 P0: vs. New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 12 No practice 8 p.m. ET, News 5 Sunday, Aug. 13 No practice Friday, Aug. 4 No practice Monday, Aug. 14% 2 p.m. ET Joint practice in Philadelphia Saturday, Aug. 5 No practice Tuesday, Aug. 15% 2 p.m. ET Joint practice in Philadelphia Sunday, Aug. 6 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 16% No practice Monday, Aug. 7 2 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 17 P2: at Philadelphia Tuesday, Aug. 8 Wednesday, Aug. 9 No practice 2 p.m. ET 7:30 p.m. ET, News 5 Thursday, Aug. 10 No practice Friday, Aug. 18 Saturday, Aug. 19 Sunday, Aug. 20 Monday, Aug. 21 Tuesday, Aug. 22 Wednesday, Aug.23 Thursday, Aug. 24 Friday, Aug. 25 Saturday, Aug 26 No practice No practice 2 p.m. ET No practice 1:25 p.m. ET 1:25 p.m. ET 11:30 a.m. ET No practice P3: at Kansas City 1 p.m. ET, News 5

% Joint practice with Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia, PA)

*Gates open one hour prior to the listed start time

**All practice dates and times are approximate/subject to change. All public practices are subject to weather conditions. Practices moved into the fieldhouse will be closed to the public due to space limitations.

2023 CLEVELAND BROWNS TRAINING CAMP

PROHIBITED/ALLOWED ITEMS *

NOTE : The team will be implementing the NFL Clear Bag policy, matching its protocols for all games at FirstEnergy Stadium. Visit NFL.com/allclear for information on permitted/prohibited bags.

: The team will be implementing the NFL Clear Bag policy, matching its protocols for all games at FirstEnergy Stadium. Visit NFL.com/allclear for information on permitted/prohibited bags. Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are not permitted. Fans will be able to sit in the bleachers overlooking the practice fields on a first-come, first-serve basis. Wheelchair/ADA seating will also be available.

Metal, plastic or glass containers of any kind, unless specific to medical needs, cannot be brought into the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, including but not limited to coolers, ice chests or thermal containers. Clear and unopened plastic water bottles (no larger than 20 ounces) are allowed.

Weapons, noisemakers, umbrellas, animals, aerosol cans, laser pointers and inflatable items are not permitted onsite.

Smoking is prohibited.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial photography or video equipment is prohibited (personal lenses may not exceed four inches). Please note camera bags are also subject to the NFL Clear Bag policy.

Strollers are permitted but are subject to inspection.

*All items are subject to examination and may ultimately be prohibited onsite by the Browns to ensure an enjoyable experience for all personnel at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Rules are also subject to change at the team’s discretion. Inebriated or uncooperative guests will not be granted admittance.

