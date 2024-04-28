DETROIT, MI – APRIL 25: The logo of the Cleveland Browns shown on the big screen during day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, MI. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(official Browns release) 4-28-24

Cleveland Browns Draft Day Notes

The Browns 2024 draft class consisted of six players (four on defense and two on offense).

Rd. No. Player, Position, Height, Weight, School 1 23 (a-traded to Houston) 2 54 Mike Hall Jr., DT, 6-3, 300, Ohio State 3 85 Zak Zinter, G, 6-6, 310, Michigan 4 123 (a-traded to Houston) 5 156 Jamari Thrash, WR, 6-0, 190, Louisville (b-from Arizona Cardinals) 5 157 (c-traded to Minnesota) 6 197 (d-traded to Atlanta) 6 206 Nathaniel Watson, LB, 6-0, 233, Mississippi State (e-from Baltimore Ravens) 7 227 Myles Harden, CB, 5-11, 195, South Dakota (f-from Tennessee Titans) 7 243 Jowon Briggs, DT, 6-1, 313, Cincinnati

a – March 20, 2022: The Browns traded 2022 1st, 2022 4th, 2023 1st, 2023 3rd, 2024 1st and 2024 4th round picks to Houston for QB Deshaun Watson and 2024 6th round pick.

b – Aug. 24, 2023: The Browns traded QB Josh Dobbs to Arizona for 2024 5th round pick.

c – May 16, 2023: The Browns traded 2024 and 2025 5th round picks to Minnesota for DE Za’Darius Smith, 2025 6th and 7th round picks.

d – Oct. 10, 2022: The Browns traded 2024 6th round pick to Atlanta for LB Deon Jones and 2024 7th round pick.

e – April 29, 2023: The Browns traded 2023 7th round pick to Baltimore for 2024 6th round pick.

f – April 12, 2014: The Browns traded T Leroy Watson IV to Tennessee for 2024 7th round pick.