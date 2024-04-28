News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Browns 2024 Draft Class

By Kenny Roda
April 28, 2024 1:12PM EDT
Share
Browns 2024 Draft Class
DETROIT, MI – APRIL 25: The logo of the Cleveland Browns shown on the big screen during day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, MI. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(official Browns release) 4-28-24

Cleveland Browns Draft Day Notes

  • The Browns 2024 draft class consisted of six players (four on defense and two on offense).

Rd.

No.

Player, Position, Height, Weight, School

1

23

(a-traded to Houston)

2

54

Mike Hall Jr., DT, 6-3, 300, Ohio State

3

85

Zak Zinter, G, 6-6, 310, Michigan

4

123

(a-traded to Houston)

5

156

Jamari Thrash, WR, 6-0, 190, Louisville (b-from Arizona Cardinals)

5

157

(c-traded to Minnesota)

6

197

(d-traded to Atlanta)

6

206

Nathaniel Watson, LB, 6-0, 233, Mississippi State (e-from Baltimore Ravens)

7

227

Myles Harden, CB, 5-11, 195, South Dakota (f-from Tennessee Titans)

7

243

Jowon Briggs, DT, 6-1, 313, Cincinnati

 

a – March 20, 2022: The Browns traded 2022 1st, 2022 4th, 2023 1st, 2023 3rd, 2024 1st and 2024 4th round picks to Houston for QB Deshaun Watson and 2024 6th round pick.

 

b – Aug. 24, 2023: The Browns traded QB Josh Dobbs to Arizona for 2024 5th round pick. 

 

c – May 16, 2023: The Browns traded 2024 and 2025 5th round picks to Minnesota for DE Za’Darius Smith, 2025 6th and 7th round picks.

 

d – Oct. 10, 2022: The Browns traded 2024 6th round pick to Atlanta for LB Deon Jones and 2024 7th round pick.

 

e – April 29, 2023: The Browns traded 2023 7th round pick to Baltimore for 2024 6th round pick. 

 

f – April 12, 2014: The Browns traded T Leroy Watson IV to Tennessee for 2024 7th round pick.

 

  • Future picks: In the 2025 draft the Browns have:
    • Own picks in rounds 1-4 and 6
    • 6th round pick from Minnesota (DE Za’Darius Smith trade)
    • 6th round pick from Detroit (WR Donovan Peoples-Jones trade)
    • 7th round pick from Minnesota (DE Za’Darius Smith trade)

More about:
Cleveland Browns
NFL Draft

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Dead Dogs in Jackson Lead to Charges for Massillon Man
3

Canton Man Indicted on Nine Drug Charges
4

Canton Police Release Footage of Arrest Turned Deadly
5

CPD Arrest in Early Morning Burglary Downtown