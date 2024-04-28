Browns 2024 Draft Class
(official Browns release) 4-28-24
Cleveland Browns Draft Day Notes
- The Browns 2024 draft class consisted of six players (four on defense and two on offense).
|
Rd.
|
No.
|
Player, Position, Height, Weight, School
|
1
|
23
|
(a-traded to Houston)
|
2
|
54
|
Mike Hall Jr., DT, 6-3, 300, Ohio State
|
3
|
85
|
Zak Zinter, G, 6-6, 310, Michigan
|
4
|
123
|
(a-traded to Houston)
|
5
|
156
|
Jamari Thrash, WR, 6-0, 190, Louisville (b-from Arizona Cardinals)
|
5
|
157
|
(c-traded to Minnesota)
|
6
|
197
|
(d-traded to Atlanta)
|
6
|
206
|
Nathaniel Watson, LB, 6-0, 233, Mississippi State (e-from Baltimore Ravens)
|
7
|
227
|
Myles Harden, CB, 5-11, 195, South Dakota (f-from Tennessee Titans)
|
7
|
243
|
Jowon Briggs, DT, 6-1, 313, Cincinnati
a – March 20, 2022: The Browns traded 2022 1st, 2022 4th, 2023 1st, 2023 3rd, 2024 1st and 2024 4th round picks to Houston for QB Deshaun Watson and 2024 6th round pick.
b – Aug. 24, 2023: The Browns traded QB Josh Dobbs to Arizona for 2024 5th round pick.
c – May 16, 2023: The Browns traded 2024 and 2025 5th round picks to Minnesota for DE Za’Darius Smith, 2025 6th and 7th round picks.
d – Oct. 10, 2022: The Browns traded 2024 6th round pick to Atlanta for LB Deon Jones and 2024 7th round pick.
e – April 29, 2023: The Browns traded 2023 7th round pick to Baltimore for 2024 6th round pick.
f – April 12, 2014: The Browns traded T Leroy Watson IV to Tennessee for 2024 7th round pick.
- Future picks: In the 2025 draft the Browns have:
- Own picks in rounds 1-4 and 6
- 6th round pick from Minnesota (DE Za’Darius Smith trade)
- 6th round pick from Detroit (WR Donovan Peoples-Jones trade)
- 7th round pick from Minnesota (DE Za’Darius Smith trade)