Browns Acquire WR In Trade With Broncos

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 22: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball after a reception in the fourth quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(official Browns release) 3-13-24

Browns and Broncos agree to trade

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos have agreed to the following trade:



Browns receive:

WR Jerry Jeudy

Broncos receive:

2024 fifth-round pick (from Panthers via QB Baker Mayfield trade)

2024 sixth-round pick (from Houston via QB Deshaun Watson trade)

Jeudy (6-1, 195) is entering his fifth NFL season out of Alabama. Originally a first-round pick (15th overall) in 2020, Jeudy has appeared in 57 games with 44 starts. He has registered 211 receptions and 3,053 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns. Last season, he appeared in 16 games and recorded 54 receptions and 758 receiving yards with two scores. Jeudy appeared in 42 career games at Alabama and recorded 159 receptions for 2,742 yards with 26 touchdowns and won the 2018 Biletnikoff Award (nation’s top wide receiver).

WR Jerry Jeudy

“I had heard that the Browns were interested in me even two years ago. To hear that, and then be here now is exciting. It’s surreal. I feel like I am wanted, and the team has really made me feel welcomed. The Browns already had a great receiving corps with guys like Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore and I think I will fit in with them. Amari is actually a guy I’ve been modeling my game after since I was young and we became friends while I was at Bama. I am excited to see what the future holds.”