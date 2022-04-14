Browns Add Another QB

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
(official Browns release)
Browns sign QB Josh Dobbs
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have made the following transactions:
Signed (1):
QB Josh Dobbs
Dobbs is entering his sixth NFL season after originally being selected by the Steelers in the fourth round in 2017. He has appeared in six career games and completed 10 of 17 passes for 45 yards and added 31 rushing yards on six attempts. Dobbs spent 2017-18 with Pittsburgh before being traded to Jacksonville in 2019. He re-joined the Steelers from 2020-22. In 37 games at Tennessee, Dobbs passed for 7,138 yards and 53 touchdowns, while adding 2,160 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns.