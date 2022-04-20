      Weather Alert

Browns Add WR And DE To Roster

Kenny Roda
Apr 20, 2022 @ 2:35pm

(official Browns release)

Browns make roster moves

 

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have made the following transactions:


Signed (2):

DE – Isaac Rochell

WR – Javon Wims

Rochell, a Notre Dame product, comes to Cleveland after stints with the Los Angeles Chargers (2017-20) and most recently with the Indianapolis Colts (2021). Since he was selected by the Chargers in the seventh round (225th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, Rochell has appeared in 63 career games (nine starts) and accrued 86 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three pass breakups and one interception. In 2021, Rochell saw action in 12 games, posting 17 tackles. He hails from McDonough, Ga.

Wims also entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (224th overall), selected by the Chicago Bears in 2018. He’s caught 28 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns in 33 career games (seven starts) for the Bears from 2018-20. He was waived by the Bears during final roster cuts last season and spent 2021 on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad. A graduate of Georgia, Wims is a native of Jacksonville, Fla.

TAGS
Cleveland Browns
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Jackson Fire Identifies Substance That Produced Widespread Foam
Sobriety Checkpoints in Canton Tonight
Tuscarawas County Teacher wins National Award & $25,000! Watch as she is surprised at school!
UPDATE: Arrest Made as Canton Man Critically Injured in Weekend Shooting
Connect With Us Listen To Us On