Browns Beat Bengals For First Win
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after running back Kareem Hunt scored a touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 35-30. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Round one in the “Battle of Ohio” for 2020 went to Cleveland, as the Browns used a balanced offense and made just enough plays on defense to beat Cincinnati 35-30 and hand first year head coach Kevin Stefanski his first NFL win.
The Browns playmakers who were absent in last week’s 38-6 opening game loss at Baltimore, made plays against the Bengals on Thursday night at First Energy stadium as Baker Mayfield threw for 219 yards and 2 scores, Nick Chubb rushed for 124 yards and 2 td’s, Kareem Hunt scored twice and Odell Beckham Jr. caught a 43 yard touchdown pass from Mayfield.
Myles Garrett contributed on the defensive side of the ball with a forced fumble on a strip sack at the Bengals one yard line and Sheldon Richardson recorded a sack and played his best game as a Brown.
Joe Burrow, the first overall pick in the NFL Draft played well in defeat, throwing for 316 yards and 3 touchdowns but it wasn’t enough to get the Bengals their first win of the season.
Next up for the Browns, now (1-1) on the year, they’ll host Washington on Sunday, September 27th at 1pm.
Cincinnati, now (0-2) will play at Philadelphia on September 27th.