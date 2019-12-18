Browns Chubb And Landry Honored
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb celebrates after scoring a 92-yard touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
(official Browns release)
Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry named to Pro Bowl
BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Jarvis Landry have been voted to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Chubb was selected as a starter for the team.
In addition, offensive guard Joel Bitonio (first), linebacker Joe Schobert (second), cornerback Denzel Ward (fourth) and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (fifth) were named as alternates.
Chubb, a second-round pick in 2018, is leading the NFL in rushing yards with 1,408. His rushing total is the most by a Brown since Jim Brown in 1965 and currently ranks tied for the fifth most in team history. Chubb has recorded at least 75 scrimmage yards in all 14 games this season, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest such streak by a Brown in team history. He has added eight rushing touchdowns and seven 100-yard rushing games this season. Chubb is the first Browns running back named to the Pro Bowl since Kevin Mack in 1988.
“I am proud to be able to represent the Cleveland Browns at the Pro Bowl,” said Chubb. “This is the result of a lot of hard work and I want to thank my teammates and the fans for their support. Everybody played a part in this – our line, tight ends, the whole offense, it’s not just me. I am truly honored by this, but I would trade this and any individual award for team success.”
Landry has been selected to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl. He leads the Browns in receptions (74), receiving yards (1,018), and receiving touchdowns (five). He is the first Brown to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark since Terrelle Pryor in 2015. Landry’s 1,018 receiving yards this season are the most by a Brown since Josh Gordon (1,646) in 2013 and ranks 10th in team history. Landry has recorded at least two receptions in 93 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL and the sixth longest in NFL history. Landry was a second round pick by Miami in 2014 and was traded to the Browns for a 2018 fourth round pick and a 2019 seventh round pick on March 14, 2018. Landry is the first Browns wide receiver to be selected to the Pro Bowl in consecutive years since Paul Warfield in 1969-70.
“The Pro Bowl is a tremendous honor, and even though this seems like an individual award, it wouldn’t have been made possible without the support and efforts of my team,” said Landry. “I’m incredibly grateful to be returning for a fifth time and to represent the hard work and dedication we put in as Cleveland Browns this season. Like I said last year, it’s going to be very special for me to wear the orange helmet.”
The 2020 Pro Bowl, which kicks off at 3 p.m., will take place on Sunday, Jan. 26, and will be televised live from Camping World Stadium in Orlando on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC and Disney XD.