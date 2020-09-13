Browns Crushed By Ravens In Season Opener

The Browns opened the Kevin Stefanski era, the same way they opened the Freddie Kitchen’s era, with an embarrassing loss.
The Ravens demolished the Browns 38-6 to drop Cleveland’s record in season openers now to 1-20-1 since they returned in 1999.
It all went wrong quickly for the Browns as Baker Mayfield was intercepted on Cleveland first possession. 8 plays later, Lamar Jackson hit tight and Mark Andrews on a 5 yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead, a lead they would never relinquish.
After a failed fake punt by the Browns, Baltimore increased its lead to 10-0 in the first quarter on a Justin Tucker 41 yard field goal and cruised from there.
Cleveland’s only touchdown on the day came on a 1 yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to David Njoku, but kicker Austin Seibert missed the extra point.
Baltimore out gained Cleveland 403-306.
Baker Mayfield finished the game 21-39-189yrds-1td-1int. He was sacked 2 times.
Lamar Jackson went 20-25-275yrds-3td-0int. He was also sacked twice.
Next up for the Browns, a home game Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.