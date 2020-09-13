      Weather Alert

Browns Crushed By Ravens In Season Opener

Kenny Roda
Sep 13, 2020 @ 4:16pm

The Browns opened the Kevin Stefanski era, the same way they opened the Freddie Kitchen’s era, with an embarrassing loss.

The Ravens demolished the Browns 38-6 to drop Cleveland’s record in season openers now to 1-20-1 since they returned in 1999.

It all went wrong quickly for the Browns as Baker Mayfield was intercepted on Cleveland first possession. 8 plays later, Lamar Jackson hit tight and Mark Andrews on a 5 yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead, a lead they would never relinquish.

After a failed fake punt by the Browns, Baltimore increased its lead to 10-0 in the first quarter on a Justin Tucker 41 yard field goal and cruised from there.

Cleveland’s only touchdown on the day came on a 1 yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to David Njoku, but kicker Austin Seibert missed the extra point.

Baltimore out gained Cleveland 403-306.

Baker Mayfield finished the game 21-39-189yrds-1td-1int. He was sacked 2 times.

Lamar Jackson went 20-25-275yrds-3td-0int. He was also sacked twice.

Next up for the Browns, a home game Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

