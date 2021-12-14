      Weather Alert

Browns Dealing With Major Covid-19 Issues

Kenny Roda
Dec 14, 2021 @ 2:07pm
CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

As the Browns (7-6) are preparing for Saturday’s big AFC home game against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7), they received some bad news on Tuesday as 8 new players have been placed on the reserve Covid-19 list to go along with the 3 other players who were placed on the list last week (David Njoku, Anthony Walker and Jamie Gillan).

Here is the official Browns press release from today identifying the latest players to be placed on the reserve Covid-19 list:

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves: 

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (6):

G Drew Forbes

TE Austin Hooper

WR Jarvis Landry

DE Takk McKinley

G Wyatt Teller

T Jedrick Wills

 

Placed on practice squad/COVID-19 (2):

WR JoJo Natson
TE Ross Travis

Signed to practice squad (1):
WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

