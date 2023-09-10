Browns Dominate Bengals For Opening Day Win

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

For the first time since 2004, the Cleveland Browns won a home opener as they dominated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday 24 to 3 at Cleveland Browns stadium.

New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defense held $275 million dollar quarterback Joe Burrow to a career low 82 yards passing and Cincinnati‘s offense to 142 total yards.

While he struggled throwing the ball in the wet and rainy conditions, Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson threw for 1 touchdown, ran for 1 td and scored on a 2-point conversion.

Teammate Nick Chubb added 106 yards rushing.

New kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on all 3 of his field goals and an extra point as the special teams played a big factor in the win.

The only real bad news from the opening day win was that starting right tackle Jack Conklin suffered a significant knee injury and the team said they will know more tomorrow on how serious that injury is.

Next up for Cleveland, a road contest at Pittsburgh next Monday night.

The Steelers dropped their opening game of the season at home to the San Francisco 49ers 30–7.