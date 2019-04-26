Browns Draft News And Notes

(official Browns release)

Cleveland Browns Draft Day Notes

This marked the first time since 2008 and the eighth time overall that the Browns did not make a selection in the first round of the draft.

The second and third rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft will be held Friday, April 26, beginning at 7 p.m. Teams will have seven minutes per selection in Round 2, five minutes per choice in Round 3 and three minutes for compensatory selections. The Browns currently have the 17th (49th overall) selection in the second round and 17th (80th overall) selection in the third round.

Remaining Cleveland Browns 2019 Draft Picks:

Round Pick in round Overall Note

2 17 49

3 17 80

4 17 119

5 6 144 From New England as part of DL Danny Shelton trade

5 17 155

5 32 170 From New England as part of WR Josh Gordon trade

6 17 189

7 7 221 From Jacksonville as part of QB Cody Kessler trade

o Browns 7th round pick traded to New Orleans (DL Devaroe Lawrence trade)

· Future picks: In the 2020 draft the Browns have:

o Own picks in rounds 1-7

o 6th round pick from Arizona (DB Jamar Taylor trade)

o 7th round pick from Buffalo (WR Corey Coleman trade)