Browns End Losing Skid, Beat Jaguars

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 10: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns beat the Jaguars 31-27. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Making his second start for the Browns, Joe Flacco threw for 311 yards and 3 touchdowns leading them to a 31-27 home win over the Jaguars, ending a 2-game losing streak.

David Njoku caught 2 of Flacco’s td passes and the other went to David Bell, the first touchdown of his NFL career.

Cleveland’s defense intercepted Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence 3 times, and forced a total of 4 turnovers in the game.

With the victory, Cleveland improves to (8-5) on the season, 2 games behind AFC North leading Baltimore.

Next up for the Browns, a home game Sunday against the Chicago Bears at 1 PM here on WHBC.