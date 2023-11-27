Browns Fall In Denver
November 26, 2023 8:44PM EST
The Browns had their 3-game winning streak snapped Sunday in Denver 29-12 the final.
Quarterback Russell Wilson led the Broncos offense with 1 touchdown pass and 1 touchdown run.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson started his 2nd straight game at QB and threw his first NFL touchdown pass, but left in the second half with a concussion and was replaced by P.J. Walker.
Myles Garrett also suffered a left shoulder injury and per Scott Petak from Brownszone.com, left the locker room in a sling.
With the loss, Cleveland falls to (7-4) on the year and plays in Los Angeles next week against the Rams.
