Browns Fall In Denver

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 26: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The Browns had their 3-game winning streak snapped Sunday in Denver 29-12 the final.

Quarterback Russell Wilson led the Broncos offense with 1 touchdown pass and 1 touchdown run.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson started his 2nd straight game at QB and threw his first NFL touchdown pass, but left in the second half with a concussion and was replaced by P.J. Walker.

Myles Garrett also suffered a left shoulder injury and per Scott Petak from Brownszone.com, left the locker room in a sling.

With the loss, Cleveland falls to (7-4) on the year and plays in Los Angeles next week against the Rams.