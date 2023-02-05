Browns Garrett Hurt At Pro Bowl Games

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Browns All Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was caught on camera limping of the field today at the Pro Bowl games in Las Vegas.

Per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the defensive end suffered a dislocated toe.

A league source confirmed to the Akron Beacon Journal that Garrett does have a dislocated toe on his right foot, but X-rays were negative.