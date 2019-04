BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

In the 3rd round of the NFL Draft Browns GM John Dorsey select Brigham Young linebacker Sione Takitaki with the 8oth overall pick.

The 6’1 – 238 pound Takitaki was the 8th ranked outside backer in this draft with a 3rd round grade.

As a senior for the Cougars, he posted 118 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and had 3 sacks.

Dorsey, known for giving players a second chance, was note dismayed by Takitaki having been suspended from the team a few times while at BYU.