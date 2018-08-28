Browns Make Roster Moves

(official Browns press release)

Browns sign OL Earl Watford; release six

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed OL Earl Watford. The team also waived WR Evan Berry, OL Kevin Bowen, DL Marcell Frazier, OL Geoff Gray and K Ross Martin. In addition, TE Julian Allen was released from injured reserve.

Watford is a 6-3, 300-pounds and in his fifth NFL season out of James Madison. Originally a fourth round pick by Arizona in 2014, Watford has appeared in 43 games with 21 starts with the Cardinals. He started nine of his 10 games last season opening games at both right and left guard. He was signed by the Bears this offseason and was released on Aug. 26. Watford is a native of Philadelphia, Pa.