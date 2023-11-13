Browns Rally To Beat Ravens In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Trailing the Ravens 31-17 in the 4th quarter, Deshaun Watson and Dustin Hopkins led the Browns offense, while Greg Newsome and Myles Garrett led the defense to a stunning 33-31 come-from-behind win.

Watson, who after struggling in the first half (6-20-79 yards-0td-1 interception), was perfect in the second half (14-14-134 yards-1td-0int) hooked up with wide receiver Elijah Moore for a touchdown pass to make it a 31-24 game.

Then Greg Newsome picked off a Lamar Jackson pass and returned it for a touchdown to make it a 1 point game as Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point.

From there Garrett(1 1/2 sacks) and the defense took over forcing a Baltimore punt to set up Watson’s game winning drive that ended with Hopkins making a 40 yard field goal as time expired for the 33-31 victory.

With the win, the Browns improved to (6-3) and will host Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The loss drops Baltimore to (7-3).