Browns Rally To Win Hall Of Fame Game

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 and Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a 22-yard touchdown during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

After trailing 13-0 the Browns offense came alive mostly behind rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and beat the New York Jets 21-16 in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

The 5th round pick out of UCLA led two touchdown scoring drives, throwing for 82 yards and a score, while also rushing for 36 yards.

Cleveland got touchdowns from a trio of juniors: RB- John Kelly Jr., RB- Demetric Felton Jr. and WR- Austin Watkins Jr.

Browns defensive back Bubba Bolden sealed the victory with an interception deep in Browns territory with under a minute to go in the game.

37 key players for the Browns did not dress for the game including Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward just to name a few.

Next up for Kevin Stefanski’s squad, preseason game #2 at home against the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 11 at 7:30pm.