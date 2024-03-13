Browns Re-Sign Free Agent DE Za’Darius Smith

(official Browns release) 3-13-24

Browns re-sign DE Za’Darius Smith

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have made the following transactions:

Re-signed: DE Za’Darius Smith

Originally, a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, Smith has appeared in 123 career games with 90 starts with the Ravens (2015-18), Packers (2019-21) and Vikings (2022). He has recorded 298 career tackles, 60.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries. Smith joined the Browns via trade from Minnesota in 2023. Last season, he started 16 games and tallied 27 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Last season the Browns defense led the NFL in several categories including total defense (270.2 yards per game), passing defense (164.7 yards per game), third down percentage (67-of-230 for 29.1 percent) and first downs allowed (253). The Browns also set a franchise record for sacks in a season with 48.

DE Za’Darius Smith

“There’s something special brewing here in Cleveland. Last year was the start of it and I’m just so happy to be able to come back. I’m excited because this locker room, it’s a brotherhood. To be around great guys like Myles (Garrett), Ogbo (Okoronkwo) and Shelby Harris and the guys on the offensive side of the ball, too. Just to be back with them was big for me. I’m just so happy that I get a chance to continue my career here in Cleveland.”