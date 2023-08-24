Browns Trade QB Josh Dobbs, DTR To Back-Up Watson
The Cleveland Browns have traded quarterback Joshua Dobbs and a 7th round draft pick in 2024 to the Arizona Cardinals for a 5th round pick in 2024.
That means 2023 rookie 5th round pick, Dorian Thompson-Robinson out of UCLA will start the season as the back-up to #1 quarterback Deshaun Watson.
In 3 preseason games so far Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 348 yards with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions while also running for 65 yards on 13 carries.
For now, Kellen Mond is listed as the Browns #3 quarterback.
The Browns play their 4th and final preseason game Saturday at 1pm at Kansas City against the Chiefs.
Cleveland opens up its regular season at home on Sunday, September 10th against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1pm.
All Browns games can be heard on News-Talk 1480 WHBC this season.
(official Browns release)
Aug. 24, 2023
Browns announce trade
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals have agreed to the following trade:
Browns receive:
2024 5th round pick
Cardinals receive:
QB Joshua Dobbs
2024 7th round pick
Dobbs was active but not play in the first 11 games for the Browns in 2022.
In 2024, the Browns currently have one pick in round two, one pick in round three, two picks in round five, two picks in round six and one pick in round seven.